UPS reports lower 3rd-quarter profit on slowing global trade

Oct 23 United Parcel Service Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing slowing global trade.

The world's largest package delivery company said earnings declined to $469 million or 48 cents share, in the third quarter, from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share compared with $1.09 a year ago.

Revenue totaled $13.07 billion, down from $13.17 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $13.3 billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

