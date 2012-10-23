UPDATE 3-UPS profit drops, shares rise on outlook

By Lynn Adler
Oct 23 United Parcel Service Inc
reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing slowing
global trade, and said there was "some uncertainty" about the
strength of the coming holiday season.
The share price rose 2.7 percent after UPS slightly revised
its 2012 forecast, signaling to Wall Street it would top the
consensus estimate for the fourth quarter, which includes the
important holiday shipping season.
Third-quarter earnings per share at the world's largest
package delivery group, matched estimates, but quarterly revenue
fell from a year ago and missed the Wall Street view.
UPS and rival FedEx Corp are viewed as economic
bellwethers because of the volume of goods they handle. The
value of packages that UPS moves on its trucks and planes is
equivalent to about 6 percent of U.S. gross domestic product and
2 percent of global GDP.
"We're seeing a slower growth environment and customers
continuing to shift to slower modes of transport," said Edward
Jones analyst Logan Purk. "Freight still moves, but on a cheaper
mode of transport that affects revenues and therefore
profitability."
Purk put a "hold" rating on the stock, citing the pending
5.2 billion euro ($6.7 billion) takeover of Dutch peer TNT
Express - the biggest purchase in UPS's 105-year
history - as well as the slowing economy and cautious customers.
The year-end "fiscal cliff" drama in Washington over steep
spending cuts and expiring tax breaks worried UPS executives.
"The lack of clear direction on future tax and spending
policy has (slowed) and will continue to slow business
investment," Chief Executive Scott Davis told analysts on a
conference call. "The lack of political will to fix our debt
problem adds to the uncertainty in our economy. Just what we
don't need."
UPS sees adjusted full-year earnings at between $4.55 and
$4.65 per share, which would be 5 percent to 7 percent above the
2011 figure. Its prior forecast ranged from $4.50 to $4.70.
Analysts estimated $4.56 a share For the year, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"That guidance implies $1.34 to $1.44 per share in the
fourth quarter, compared with the $1.34 Wall Street consensus,
and that's what's driving the optimism," Purk said.
UPS said it expects to handle more than 500 million packages
between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and said it would release
more estimates and holiday hiring plans within a few weeks.
FedEx said on Monday it expects to handle more than 280
million shipments in the period and intends to add 20,000
seasonal workers.
"While there is some uncertainty around the magnitude of the
holiday shopping season, we are confident in UPS's ability to
deliver," Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn said.
The stock rose 2.7 percent to $73.50 in late-morning trade.
MAKING CONCESSIONS
The company will be more exposed to problems in Europe with
its planned TNT purchase, but the deal will make UPS the market
leader on the continent and broaden its reach in Asian and Latin
American markets.
UPS and TNT will respond within a couple of weeks to
objections to the deal from the European Commission. The
European Union's antitrust chief has said UPS will have to make
concessions to get approval.
Davis, the CEO, said UPS is confident the deal will close in
early 2013.
U.S. domestic revenue rose $94 million from the year-ago
third quarter, with daily package delivery volume up 3.7 percent
on e-commerce shipments. The biggest percentage rise was in
deferred deliveries, a cheaper option.
International package revenue declined 3.7 percent as lower
fuel surcharges to customers and the impact from foreign
currency more than offset 1.2 percent growth in daily export
volume.
For the first time in several quarters, Asia showed growth
in export package volume, largely benefiting from technology
product launches, the company said.
This year, UPS has adjusted its network to cope with slowing
shipments from Asia and higher demand for cheaper shipping.
Third-quarter earnings declined to $469 million or 48 cents
share, from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.
In August, the company said it would restructure pension
liabilities and record an aftertax, non-cash charge of $559
million in the quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share, matching analysts'
estimates, compared with $1.09 a year ago.
UPS revenue totaled $13.07 billion in the quarter, down from
$13.17 billion a year ago and below the $13.3 billion forecast.
FedEx, the No. 2 package delivery group, has already cut its
fiscal 2013 forecast, warning that the weakening economy was
driving more customers to cut costs by picking cheaper shipping
methods for goods ranging from auto parts to personal computers.