BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
DETROIT Feb 3 United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly profit after a disappointing peak holiday season during which its costs were higher than expected.
The world's largest package delivery company reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $1.15 billion, down nearly 2 percent from $1.17 billion the previous year.
Atlanta-based UPS posted earnings per share of $1.25, unchanged from a year earlier and meeting the expectation of analysts. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.