UPDATE 2-UPS profit lifted by pricing, maintains 2015 earnings outlook

(Adds details of results, outlook, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 28 United Parcel Service Inc
on Tuesday reported higher first-quarter net profit due
to price increases and productivity improvements, and reaffirmed
its earnings outlook for 2015.
Atlanta-based UPS said profitability improved across all
business segments, though revenue growth in its supply chain and
freight business was slowed by a strong U.S. dollar and lower
fuel surcharges.
UPS shares rose 2 percent to $99.34.
The world's largest package delivery company posted a
first-quarter net profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.12 per share,
up 10 percent from $911 million, or 98 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.09 for the
quarter.
UPS posted revenue of $14 billion, below Wall Street
analysts' expectations of $14.3 billion.
The company said it continues to expect earnings per share
of between $5.05 and $5.30 for 2015. Analysts have predicted
earnings per share of $5.15 for the year. UPS said it was on
track to achieve long-term financial goals, previously stated as
annual earnings per share growth between 9 percent to 13
percent.
UPS' first-quarter profit beat came after a difficult fourth
quarter in which the company overspent preparing for a holiday
peak season package surge that failed to materialize.
After that disappointing result, UPS said it would apply
peak season surcharges. During an analyst call on Tuesday, the
company said surcharges would apply to residential packages and
were included in its full-year earnings guidance.
Earlier this month, its main rival, FedEx Corp,
announced it would buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express
. A 2013 UPS bid to buy TNT was blocked by regulators.
If FedEx's acquisition of TNT is approved, it would become the
second largest package delivery firm in Europe after Deutsche
Post's DHL, knocking UPS into third place.
UPS said revenue at its key domestic U.S. package service
rose to $8.8 billion in the first quarter, up 3.8 percent from
$8.5 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue per package rose
1.3 percent, aided by a change in "dimensional weight pricing."
The new pricing system, which FedEx has introduced, punishes
e-commerce vendors for using excessive packaging for small items
and taking up too much space on package delivery vehicles.
Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn, who will retire in July,
told analysts U.S. package volumes should grow 3 percent this
year.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Franklin Paul, Paul Simao
and Nick Zieminski)