UPDATE 4-Rising revenue boosts UPS profit; 2016 forecast confirmed

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 29 United Parcel Service Inc
reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday that
met analyst expectations as revenue grew across its business
units, and the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook
despite global economic uncertainty.
Chief Executive David Abney told Reuters UPS is adding
capacity to its network and will work more closely with
retailers ahead of this year's crucial holiday peak season.
The company had put in a solid a performance during the 2015
peak season after two years of struggling to handle holiday
demand and the costs associated with it.
"We think it's going to be a repeat of last year," Abney
said. "We just have more tools in our toolbox this year."
Often seen as a bellwether of U.S. economic activity, UPS
revenue at its core U.S. domestic package business rose 2.4
percent on the year to just over $9 billion. Lower fuel costs
and technology improvements helped UPS cut costs by 0.2 percent
per package in the second quarter.
Like other package delivery companies, UPS has benefited
from a rapid rise in ecommerce, but has also struggled to bring
down the extra costs associated with making stops at individual
residential addresses rather than at businesses.
UPS, a long-standing proponent of free trade, reiterated
concerns over anti-trade rhetoric in this year's U.S.
presidential election, arguing that U.S. businesses benefit from
trade deals.
"It's not big companies that benefit; small and medium-sized
enterprises need to compete and trade deals can make all the
difference in the world to them," Abney told Reuters.
UPS said second-quarter margins at its more lucrative
international package business were boosted by volume growth,
strong pricing and improved network efficiency gains.
The package delivery company posted second-quarter net
income of $1.27 billion, or $1.43 per share, up more than 3
percent from $1.23 billion, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for
the quarter of $1.43.
Total revenue grew nearly 4 percent to $14.63 billion, from
$14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2015. Analysts expected
quarterly revenue of $14.62 billion.
UPS reiterated its 2016 full-year profit outlook, expecting
earnings per share in a range of $5.70 to $5.90.
The company was optimistic of meeting that target despite
continued softening of the U.S. economy, thanks to investments
in improving network efficiency.
UPS shares were down 1 percent at $107.69 in morning
trading.
