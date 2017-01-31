版本:
Pension charge causes quarterly loss at UPS

CHICAGO Jan 31 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a mark-to-market pension charge.

The Atlanta-based company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $239 million or 27 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
