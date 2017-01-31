Pension charge causes quarterly loss at UPS

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
CHICAGO Jan 31 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a mark-to-market pension charge.
The Atlanta-based company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $239 million or 27 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: