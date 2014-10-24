UPS profit rises on strong demand, beats analysts' expectations

CHICAGO Oct 24 United Parcel Service Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by growing demand, improving margins in the United States and strong growth in Asia and Europe.

UPS, the world's largest shipping company, reported earnings per share of $1.32, up 14 percent from $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.28 per share.

Atlanta-based UPS posted revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, up 6 percent from $13.52 billion in the same quarter in 2013. That came in slightly above analysts' estimates of $14.2 billion. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)