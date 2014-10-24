UPS profit rises on strong demand, beats analysts' expectations

CHICAGO Oct 24 United Parcel Service Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Friday, driven by growing demand, improving margins in the
United States and strong growth in Asia and Europe.
UPS, the world's largest shipping company, reported earnings
per share of $1.32, up 14 percent from $1.16 a year earlier.
Analysts expected $1.28 per share.
Atlanta-based UPS posted revenue of $14.29 billion for the
quarter, up 6 percent from $13.52 billion in the same quarter in
2013. That came in slightly above analysts' estimates of $14.2
billion.
