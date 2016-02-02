UPS fourth quarter profit surges

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
CHICAGO Feb 2 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a significantly higher quarterly net profit as the company boosted its margins and performed well during its peak holiday season.
The Atlanta-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share, nearly triple the $453 million or 49 cents per share it reported a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028