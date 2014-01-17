版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五 21:42 BJT

UPS expects profit below estimates

Jan 17 United Parcel Service Inc estimated quarterly profit below analysts' expectations, partly due to a shorter U.S. holiday season.

The world's No.1 package delivery company said it expects to report a profit of $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.43, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐