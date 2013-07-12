UPS expects second-quarter profit below estimates

July 12 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's No.1 package delivery company, estimated second-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, hurt by overcapacity in the global air freight market and a slowing U.S. industrial economy.

UPS said it expects to report second-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down 4 percent at $87.90 in pre-market trading on Friday.