UPS CFO sees "relatively flat" earnings in first quarter

Jan 31 United Parcel Service Inc expects to record "relatively flat" earnings in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn told analysts on a conference call.

"For the first quarter we anticipate earnings per share growth will be relatively flat," Kuehn said.

In addition to facing a weak global economy, UPS's first quarter of 2013 will have one less day than the first quarter of 2012 - a leap year - and will also feature an early Easter.

