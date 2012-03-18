UPS reaches deal to buy TNT Express - sources

LONDON, March 18 United Parcel Service (UPS)
has agreed a deal to buy Dutch rival TNT Express
after raising its last 4.9-billion-euro ($6.45
billion) offer, two people familiar with the talks said.
The U.S. package-delivery firm is expected to offer around
9.5 euros a share, or 5.1 billion euros, to win over TNT
Express's shareholders after its previous bid of 9 euros a share
was rejected.
The deal is to be announced on Monday.
UPS, which had to update on the status of the talks four
week after its initial approach under Dutch law, said on Friday
that it remained interested in buying TNT Express but needed
more time.
Sources close to TNT and UPS had told Reuters the parties
had yet to reach an agreement on price, as TNT's poor results
had made a compromise harder to reach.
A tie-up between the two groups would give UPS a significant
presence in Europe, putting it in a stronger position to compete
with German rival DHL.