公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五

UPS, TNT offer assets sales to remove EU antitrust worries

AMSTERDAM Nov 30 United Parcel Service and Dutch peer TNT Express have submitted a plan to sell assets and open up air flight operations to allay European Commission antitrust concerns from the planned takeover of TNT by UPS.

