版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 23:07 BJT

Deutsche Post not interested in TNT Express - CFO

NEW YORK Jan 14 Germany's Deutsche Post is not interested bidding for TNT Express after UPS said it was dropping its 5.2 billion euro bid for the Dutch delivery firm, its finance chief said.

"We're pursuing an organic growth strategy, so we are not interested in acquisitions of any kind in the express business, including TNT," he told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐