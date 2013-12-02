UPDATE 1-Uralchem shareholders to buy 20 pct of Russia's Uralkali

MOSCOW Dec 2 Shareholders in Russian fertiliser
company Uralchem, controlled by billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, are
buying a 20 percent stake in world No.1 potash producer Uralkali
, Uralchem said on Monday.
The deal, worth about $2.9 billion based on Uralkali's
closing share price on Friday, is the latest ownership rejig at
the Russian potash producer since it quit a sales alliance with
Belarus, sparking fury in the neighbouring country and hitting
global potash prices.
Last month, tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov
bought a 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali from businessman
Suleiman Kerimov in a move which sources familiar with the
matter said was part of a drive by Russia to ease tensions with
Belarus.
"We believe in the fundamental attractiveness of the potash
market and appreciate the leadership position held by Uralkali
in this market," Mazepin said in Uralchem's statement.
Sources had previously said Mazepin was interested in
acquiring a stake in Uralkali, but on Monday Uralchem did not
specify the identities of its shareholders making the
acquisition, nor the value of the deal.
It said the purchase was a strategic investment, without
elaborating.
The deal, which Uralchem said would be completed soon,
involves the acquisition of Uralkali stakes belonging to
businessmen Filaret Galchev and Anatoly Skurov, who own 7
percent and 4.8 percent respectively.
Uralkali, which holds around 12 percent of its shares in
treasury, declined to comment.
Shares in Uralkali were trading up 0.5 percent at 1155 GMT,
outperforming the broader Moscow index.
Also on Monday, fertiliser maker Acron said it had
cut its stake in Uralkali to 1.77 percent from 2.88 percent,
raising 5.5 billion roubles ($166 million).