公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四

Uralkali appoints VTB, JPMorgan as joint brokers

MOSCOW, July 12 Russian potash giant Uralkali said on Thursday it had appointed VTB Capital and JPMorgan as joint corporate brokers.

Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said last month that following precious metals miner Polymetal and steelmaker Evraz onto the main London market remains a strategic option in favourable market conditions.

"We believe that the complementary strengths of these two internationally recognised securities firms make them strong partners to assist Uralkali with the next phase of our development," Uralkali CFO Viktor Belyakov said in a statement.

