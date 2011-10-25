UPDATE 1-Russia Uralkali plans $5.8 bln investment

(Adds detail)

* Co to achieve production capacity of 19 mln T by 2021

* Program combines brownfield, greenfield expansion

* Also announces 4 rouble/shr interim dividend payment

MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russian potash miner Uralkali , putting the focus on organic growth after it merged this year to become the world's No.2 producer, said on Tuesday it would invest $5.8 billion to boost capacity by 80 percent to 19 million tonnes by 2021.

The announcement comes after months of speculation that Uralkali, which merged early this year with Silvinit, may buy into Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali, with which it shares a marketing joint venture.

Uralkali has said it was interested in acquiring control of Belaruskali, but the Belarussian government has yet to make clear on what terms a stake sale could take place, most recently proposing an international tender.

"This programme, demonstrating the company's continuing confidence in underlying potash market dynamics, provides for the implementation of a cost effective expansion through both greenfield and brownfield development," it said in a statement.

Uralkali plans to raise production capacity to 13 million tonnes next year, a 2 million tonne increase from 2011.

Uralkali ranks behind Canada's Potash Corp which leads the field with 13.3 million tonnes. The Saskatchewan-based firm wants to achieve annual capacity of 17.1 million tonnes in 2015.

After falling sharply during the global downturn in 2008, potash prices are heading up once again as surging prices for commodities such as wheat, rice and palm oil encourage farmers to invest in yield-boosting fertilizers.

Uralkali expects prices to hit $600 per tonne by the end of the year, after crashing to $350 from $1,000 per tonne in 2008-09.

In addition to the planned brownfield expansion, Uralkali also intends to develop two new fields, Ust-Yayvinsky and Polovodovsky, which will provide 5.3 million tonnes of capacity.

The company also said on Tuesday that its board of directors has recommended an interim dividend payment of 12.4 billion roubles ($404.9 million), or 4.0 roubles ($0.131) per share. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)