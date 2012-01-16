UPDATE 1-Russia's Uralkali 2011 potash output up 6 pct

* Uralkali 2011 potash output 10.83 mln T, up 6 pct

* Company to expand output in 2012

MOSCOW Jan 16 Uralkali's 2011 output rose 6 percent to 10.83 million tonnes, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity said on Monday.

Uralkali merged with domestic rival Silvinit in 2011 to form Russia's largest potash producer.

The Russian miner plans to boost output further in order to close the gap with market leader Potash Corp.

"In 2012 Uralkali will carry on its development programme and launch construction of the shafts of the Ust-Yayvinsky mine," chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.

"The large-scale investment programme will enable the company to almost double its production capacity in 10 years."

Canada's Potash Corp has the capacity to mine 13.3 million tonnes annually, and wants to raise this to 17.1 million tonnes in 2015.

Earlier this month, analyst Robert Wilson at Canada's National Bank wrote that global potash supply is likely to outstrip demand through 2020.

"We envision global potash supply increasing more than demand through 2020, moderating medium-term potash prices and thus Potash Corp's margin and earnings growth," he wrote in a note to clients.

Potash Corp has shut down two of its facilities in Saskatchewan temporarily as some farmers and dealers have delayed orders in hopes of future price weakness.

In December, Uralkali said it does not expect to push through any price increases in the first quarter as buyers remain cautious amid global economic turmoil.