Russia's Uralkali H1 net profit down 53 pct

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell 53 percent year-on-year to $397 million, missing forecasts due to increased competition and foreign exchange losses.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had forecast the firm posting profit of $521 million in the first six months.
The firm, whose chief executive is under arrest in Belarus following Uralkali's dissolution of a sales cartel, said net revenue was down 29 percent at $1.35 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 40 percent to $876 million.
"The fact that some potash importers are holding off accepting further orders in anticipation of price developments could have a negative impact on the short-term demand," Uralkali said in a statement.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.