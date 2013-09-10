UPDATE 2-Uralkali no plans to return to Belarus potash pact

* Uralkali's CEO arrested in Minsk on Aug. 26
* Uralkali says H1 net revenue down 29 pct y-on-y
* May get $1.4 billion in loans for refinancing
* Shares up, shed some earlier gains
By Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash miner by output, said on Tuesday it had
no plans to return to a trade alliance with Belarus and
dismissed speculation about changes to its shareholder
structure.
Uralkali, which missed analysts' forecasts with a 53 percent
fall in first-half profit, is at the centre of a potash row
between Russia and Belarus, triggered when the Russian company
quit a joint sales cartel in July - rocking the global potash
industry.
Since then Belarus has arrested Uralkali's boss and fuelled
speculation that the company's main shareholder, billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov may have to sell his 21.75 percent stake.
"We don't have any additional information from our big
shareholders concerning potential changes in the shareholder
structure," Viktor Belyakov, Uralkali's chief financial officer
and acting chief executive, said on a conference call.
The company has formed a new strategy following the break-up
of the agreement with Belaruskali in late July and under its
current plans does not foresee returning to a trade alliance
with Belarus in potash, used as a fertilizer.
"The board of Uralkali has approved the new strategy, which
does not provide for reunification," Uralkali's chairman
Alexander Voloshin, a former Kremlin chief of staff, said on the
call.
Shares in Uralkali, which dropped nearly 19 percent when the
firm said it had quit the joint venture with Belarus, have
rallied this week on Russian press speculation that buyers were
interested in Kerimov's stake.
The Kommersant daily on Tuesday added construction tycoon
Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo partner of President Vladimir
Putin, to a shortlist of potential buyers that has surfaced in
unsourced reports in the Moscow financial press.
None of the suitors mentioned in the press - Rotenberg, oil
investor Mikhail Gutseriev or ex-banker Vladimir Kogan - have
confirmed their interest. Telecoms-to-retail billionaire
Vladimir Evtushenkov, also named, has issued a denial.
Rotenberg's representative declined to comment on Tuesday,
while Gutseriev and Kogan could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Belarus arrested Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner on Aug.
26 as he visited the country on the invitation of its prime
minister. He faces up to 10 years in jail on charges of abuse of
power. The ex-Soviet state later accused top shareholder Kerimov
of the same crimes.
IMPACT ON GLOBAL PRICES
Uralkali had expected the break-up of its trading alliance
to drive the global potash price below $300 per tonne in the
second half of 2013, from $400. But on Tuesday the firm said
demand would keep the price from sinking too low.
"The price may touch $300 but this level is not
sustainable," Uralkali head of sales, Oleg Petrov, told
analysts.
The firm sees lower fertilizer prices boosting demand from
price-sensitive farmers in Asia. But in the short-term, some
potash importers are holding off accepting further orders in
anticipation of price developments, the company said.
Uralkali intends to ramp up production capacity to offset
the lower prices, seeing output rising to 15 million tonnes by
2020. The company also said it was on track to produce at least
10.5 million tonnes this year and is running close to capacity.
Its first-half net profit fell 53 percent year-on-year to
$397 million, missing forecasts due to increased competition and
foreign exchange losses. Net revenue was down 29 percent at
$1.35 billion.
Uralkali may apply for a seven-year $400 million credit line
from Sberbank and a five-year loan from VTB
of up to $994 million to refinance its loans, the company said
in a separate statement on Tuesday. The firm, whose
shareholders will decide on the bank loans on Oct. 22, needs to
repay $2 billion in 2014, CFO Belyakov said.
Uralkali shares closed up 5.7 percent in volatile Moscow
trading, outperforming a 0.5 percent increase in the broader
MICEX index.