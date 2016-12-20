Russia's Uranium One shuffles executive ranks

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Russian-controlled Uranium One, the world's fourth-biggest producer of the radioactive metal, will replace its chief executive at the end of December, the company said on Tuesday.
Eduard Smirnov, currently the Toronto-based company's manager of corporate projects, will become acting CEO, replacing Chief Executive Feroz Ashraf.
Ashraf will advise Uranium One for six to 12 months. The company is a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear industry operator Rosatom.
Uranium miners have struggled through nearly six years of weak prices for the metal mined to produce fuel for nuclear reactors. The slump was triggered by Japan's 2011 tsunami that led to the shutdown of all of the country's nuclear reactors. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.