Uranium One scraps plans for Russia listing in 2011

MOSCOW Nov 9 Canada's No.2 uranium producer Uranium One Inc , controlled by Russia's ARMZ, has scrapped its plans to list shares in Russia this year, ARMZ said on Wednesday.

"Speaking of a possible listing of (Uranium One) in Moscow, we can just say that at this moment (Uranium One) has different priorities," ARMZ said in a statement, emailed to Reuters.

A representative for Russian state-owned miner ARMZ, also known as Atomredmetzoloto, declined comment on what the priorities are and when Uranium One would again consider listing in Moscow.

In April, ARMZ said that Uranium One was mulling listing in Russia in an aim to expand its investor base. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)