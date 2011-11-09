Uranium One scraps plans for Russia listing in 2011

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
MOSCOW Nov 9 Canada's No.2 uranium producer Uranium One Inc , controlled by Russia's ARMZ, has scrapped its plans to list shares in Russia this year, ARMZ said on Wednesday.
"Speaking of a possible listing of (Uranium One) in Moscow, we can just say that at this moment (Uranium One) has different priorities," ARMZ said in a statement, emailed to Reuters.
A representative for Russian state-owned miner ARMZ, also known as Atomredmetzoloto, declined comment on what the priorities are and when Uranium One would again consider listing in Moscow.
In April, ARMZ said that Uranium One was mulling listing in Russia in an aim to expand its investor base. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.