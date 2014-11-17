Urban Outfitters profit falls as costs rise

Nov 17 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly profit fell by a third as costs rose.

The company said net income fell to $47.1 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $70.3 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $814.5 million, while comparable retail sales fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore)