UPDATE 2-Urban Outfitters says comparable sales may be slower in 3rd qtr

(Adds comments from conference call, details; updates shares)
Aug 17 Urban Outfitters Inc on Monday
said same-store sales growth so far in the third quarter was
slower than in the previous three months, raising concerns about
the apparel retailer's performance in the back-to-school
shopping season.
The Philadelphia-based retailer reported second-quarter
comparable sales growth of 4 percent on Monday, lower than the
4.3 percent rise analysts on average had expected, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Urban Outfitters' shares initially rose as much as 10
percent in extended trading after it reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, but fell nearly 7 percent
when Chief Financial Officer Frank Conforti said sales were
slower so far in August.
"Our store sales have started out slower than what we
planned and where we finished the second quarter," Conforti said
on a conference call.
Increasing competition from fast fashion brands such as H&M,
Inditex's Zara, and Forever 21, along with a series of
fashion misses, have turned women away from Urban Outfitters'
stores.
Urban Outfitters also said it expects a strong dollar to
lower full-year earnings by about 3 percent.
In the second quarter, comparable sales at Anthropologie,
the company's biggest brand by sales, grew 2 percent, lower than
the 2.3 percent rise analysts had expected.
Urban Outfitters said growth at Anthropologie was hurt by
price and trend misses in dresses and accessories, and expects
some fashion errors in the second half of the year.
Total comparable sales rose 4 percent, less than the 4.3
percent rise analysts had expected.
Second-quarter net income fell slightly to $66.8 million
from $67.5 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, net
income rose to 52 cents from 49 cents, due to share buybacks.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $867.5 million, lower than the
$881.2 million analysts expected.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Alan Crosby)