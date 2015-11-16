UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters' comparable sales growth disappoints

(Adds background)
Nov 16 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc's
comparable sales rose far less than expected in the
third quarter due to weaker demand for its Anthropologie brand,
sending its shares down 7.6 percent in extended trading.
The Philadelphia-based retailer said third-quarter
comparable sales at Anthropologie, its biggest brand by sales,
was flat in the quarter ended Oct. 31.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected the brand to grow 1.60 percent.
The company reported third-quarter comparable sales growth
of 1 percent, also lower than the 3.40 percent rise analysts had
expected.
Analysts have said the long spell of warm weather in
September and October, which hurt sales of cold weather apparel
like coats and jackets, could also affect retailers like Urban
Outfitters Inc.
The company's net income rose to $52 million, or 42 cents
per share, in the third quarter from $47.1 million, or 35 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 1.3 percent to $825.3 million, well below the
$869.8 million analysts expected.
Urban Outfitters shares closed down 7.4 percent at a
four-year low of $22.67 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)