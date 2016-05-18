UPDATE 2-Urban Outfitters reports surprise rise in comparable sales

* Q1 revenue $762.6 mln vs $758.7 mln est

* Q1 comp sales rise 1 pct vs -0.5 pct est

* Shares rise as much as 12.2 pct (Adds conference call comment, background, updates shares)

May 18 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly same-store sales as demand rebounded for its Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters lines of clothing.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based retailer, which also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, rose as much as 12.2 percent after the bell on Wednesday.

Urban Outfitters has been trying to respond faster to new fashion trends and reduce the time it takes to bring new merchandise to the store from the factory floor.

The company also sells home furnishings and decor, which sets it apart from traditional apparel retailers such as Gap Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Strong double-digit growth in categories such as home furnishings, beauty products, intimate apparel and wedding dresses helped drive sales at Anthropologie, said David McCreight, chief executive of the brand.

Comparable store sales at Anthropologie, which is the company's biggest source of revenue, were flat in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 0.5 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total comparable sales rose 1 percent, compared with the 0.5 percent decline analysts had expected.

The growth was driven by more compelling product assortments, improved inventory management and stronger marketing, Chief Executive Richard Hayne said in a statement.

Urban Outfitters said net income fell 9.8 percent to $29.6 million in the quarter ended April 30.

On a per share basis, net income was unchanged at 25 cents per share due to a lower share count this year, in line with analysts' estimate.

Net sales rose 3.2 percent to $762.6 million, higher than the $758.7 million analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen about 8 percent this year. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)