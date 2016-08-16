Urban Outfitters reports surprise rise in comparable sales

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable sales, largely due to higher demand for its Urban Outfitters brand.
The company's comparable sales rose 1 percent in the second quarter ended July 31.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected comparable sales to fall 1.2 percent.
The company's net sales rose 2.7 percent to $890.6 million.
Net income rose to $76.9 million, or 66 cents per share, from $66.8 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.