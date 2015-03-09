UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters 4th-qtr profit beats as comparable sales rise

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 9 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
comparable sales rose for the first time in a year, helped by a
recovery at the company's namesake brand and strong demand for
its Free People line of clothes.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in after-hours
trading on Monday.
The Philadelphia-based company has been overhauling stores
and merchandise to fight slumping sales at its Urban Outfitters
brand, and controlling inventories to cut down on discounts at
its Anthropologie and Free People brands.
Total comparable sales rose 6 percent in the fourth quarter
ended Jan. 31, with same-store sales increasing 18 percent
increase at the company's Free People brand and 4 percent at
Urban Outfitters.
Sales were continuing to rise in the current quarter, Chief
Executive Richard Hayne said in a statement.
The company's net profit fell to $80.3 million in the fourth
quarter from $88.7 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share, however, rose to 60 cents from 59 cents
as the company had fewer outstanding shares by the end of the
quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 58 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11.6 percent to $1.01 billion.
Urban Outfitters' stock was up 3 percent at $40.70 in
extended trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)