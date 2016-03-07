Urban Outfitters' Free People brand same-store sales beat estimates

March 7 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported better-than-expected sales at established
stores for its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.
The company's net income fell to $72.9 million, in the
fourth quarter ended Jan.31, from $80.3 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis earnings rose to 61 cents from 60
cents, due to fewer shares outstanding.
Comparable sales of the Free People brand rose 2 percent,
analysts had expected a rise of 0.6 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net sales were nearly flat at $1.01 billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)