版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters shares down 2.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, March 11 Urban Outfitters Inc : * Shares were down 2.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐