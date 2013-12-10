版本:
2013年 12月 11日

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q4 retail comparable sales up "mid-single-digit" percentage so far-filingNG

Dec 10 Urban Outfitters Inc : * Says Q4 retail comparable sales up "mid-single-digit" percentage so far
