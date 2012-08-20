版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters shares up 5.8 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Aug 20 Urban Outfitters Inc : * Shares were up 5.8 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

