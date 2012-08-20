版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters shrs extend after-hours gains; now up 15.3 pct

NEW YORK Aug 20 Urban Outfitters Inc : * Shares extended after-hours gains and were last up 15.3 percent.

