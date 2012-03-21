REFILE-UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters CFO Eric Artz resigns

* Artz resigns as CFO effective April 3, 2012
MARCH 21 - Urban Outfitters Inc said its Chief
Financial Officer Eric Artz is stepping down and will be
replaced by the company's Chief Accounting Officer Frank
Conforti.
Conforti, who has been with the company for 5 years, will
take over from Artz, effective April 3.
The Philadelphia-based company, known for its bohemian and
hipster designs, has been stepping up turnaround efforts by
shuffling its management, revamping styles and trying to clean
the inventory glut.
In January, Glen Senk, resigned as the chief executive in a
surprise move to join privately held jeweler David Yurman.
Last month, the clothing retailer hired Tedford Marlow as
the chief executive of its namesake brand.