BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Q4 EPS $0.27 vs est. $0.29
* Q4 rev $730.6 mln vs est. $740.0 mln
March 12 Urban Outfitters Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as the clothing retailer offered steep discounts to drive sales, hurting margins.
The company, which operates Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, saw a fourth-quarter profit of $39.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $75.2 million, or 45 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $730.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 29 cents a share, on revenue of $740.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Urban Outfitters shares closed at $29.51 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.