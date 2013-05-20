UPDATE 2-Urban Outfitters sales miss Street estimates, shares fall

* First-quarter earnings/share $0.32 vs est $0.29
* First-quarter sales rise 14 percent but miss Wall Street
estimates
* Shares fall 4 percent in after-market trading
May 20 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters
Inc's sales missed analysts' estimates even as reduced
discounting helped shore up profit in the first quarter.
Shares of the company fell as much as 4 percent to $42.77 in
post-market trading on Monday.
An unusually long winter in large parts of the United States
has dampened demand for spring merchandise, which are a staple
at Urban's stores that include Anthropologie and Free People.
"The weather in the West Coast was certainly warmer and more
conducive to spring/summer purchasing than here on the East
Coast and we did see some sales differential across all brands
as a result of that," Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne said
on a post-earnings call.
Overall sales jumped 14 percent to $648.2 million in the
quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of $655.7
million.
Analysts, however, were encouraged by an improved
performance at the company's Anthropologie unit, which has come
under criticism for its unattractive styles.
Comparable retail net sales rose 8 percent at Anthropologie
and the business contributed 40 percent to total sales in the
quarter.
"We moved away from dependence on the quirky, preppy look
and emphasized other areas of our brand's aesthetic reach with
softer, sensual, feminine looks as well as adding elements of
bohemia," Anthropologie Group Chief Executive David McCreight
said on the call.
Urban said its profit was helped by a fall in merchandise
markdowns due to improved demand at Anthropologie and lower
store occupancy expenses.
Net income rose 39 percent to $47.1 million, or 32 cents per
share, in the quarter ended April 30..
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I think 14 percent (sales growth) is pretty terrific for a
seasonally small quarter and they were able to leverage
expenses," Morningstar analyst Jamie Katz said.
"It appears to me the merchandise is working."
Urban said comparable retail business net sales, which also
include sales in its online business, rose 9 percent in the
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $44.49 on Monday on the
Nasdaq. They have risen about 70 percent in one year, outpacing
the 27 percent increase for the broader S&P 500 index.