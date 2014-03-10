Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
March 10 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, citing severe winter weather in the United States, and said it was "very cautious" on its current-quarter performance.
Shares of the company, known for its Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters brands, fell 3 percent in extended trading.
The company's overall same-store sales, which include online sales, rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.
However, comparable sales in the Urban Outfitters chain fell 9 percent as its merchandise failed to impress shoppers and severe winter weather dented traffic to its stores.
The brand contributed 43 percent to the company's total sales in the quarter.
Urban Outfitters' total sales rose 6 percent to $906 million, but came below the average analyst estimate of $925.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I believe that current quarter sales at the Urban (Outfitters) brand will remain well below those achieved in the first quarter last year and margins will likely be under considerable pressure," Chief Executive Richard Hayne said on a conference call with analysts.
The company's net income rose 7.4 percent to $88.7 million, or 59 cents per share, from $82.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 54 cents per share.
Urban Outfitters' shares were down at $36.75 in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $37.51 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
LONDON, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report.
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER