Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
(Corrects paragraph 5 to fix closing price to $31.28 not $33.28)
Aug 20 Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations as more shoppers bought from its namesake store, sending its shares up about 6 percent after the bell.
Profit rose to $61.3 million, or 42 cents per share, for the second-quarter, from $56.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs, rose 11 percent to $676.3 m illion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $671.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Urban Outfitters shares, which have risen 13 percent this year, were up at $33.12 in extended trading. They had closed at $31.28 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.