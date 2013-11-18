BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Nov 18 Urban Outfitters Inc :
* Urban Outfitters Inc reports record Q3 sales
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $774 million
* Says as of October 31, 2013, total inventories increased by
$11 million, or
3%, on a year-over-year basis
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 30% at
free people and
13% at anthropologie
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include
comparable
direct-to-consumer channel, increased 7%.
* Remain cautious about Q4 given the likelihood of a highly
promotional
environment and this year's challenging holiday calendar
* Qtrly inventories $406.7 million
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage