UPDATE 2-Mexico's Urbi files for bankruptcy to restructure debt

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
has filed for bankruptcy protection to restructure its
debt, the company said on Tuesday.
The creditors which have so far signed the restructuring
plan held some 21.9 billion pesos ($1.55 billion) in debt,
equivalent to around 53.3 percent of the total claims on Urbi,
the company said in a statement.
Urbi, Mexico's third-largest homebuilder in recent years, is
following its bigger peers after struggling under heavy debt
loads and slumping sales of their cheap, single-unit homes in
developments often located far from urban centers.
Urbi said it was still coping with "constrained liquidity"
to manage its operations and meet its obligations and that it
was working with its creditors to eventually authorize
additional financing and reactivate bridge loans provided by the
company's major bank creditors.
The builder, along with Geo and Homex,
reported slowing revenue as more Mexicans chose to live closer
to their jobs and schools and a change in government housing
policy diverted subsidies to apartment purchases rather than
single-family homes.
Homex and Geo, formerly Mexico's No. 2 and No. 1
homebuilders respectively, filed for bankruptcy protection
earlier this year.
(1 US dollar = 14.0950 Mexican peso)
