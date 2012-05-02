版本:
Mexican homebuilder Urbi posts jump in profit

May 2 Mexican homebuilder Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit more than doubled from the year-earlier quarter.

Urbi reported a profit of 567 million pesos ($44 million), up from 215.6 million pesos in the same quarter a year ago.

