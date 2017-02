Feb 27 Mexican homebuilder Urbi on Monday posted a year-on-year 20 percent rise in net fourth-quarter profit to 610 million pesos ($44 million).

In the fourth quarter of 2010, the company earned 508 million pesos.

Urbi said revenue in the October to December period was 5.1 billion pesos, just a tad above the 5 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.