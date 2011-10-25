UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilder Urbi trims 2011 FCF view

* Urbi warns of weaker FCF

* Shares fall nearly 7 pct

Oct 25 Mexican homebuilder Urbi (URBI.MX) on Tuesday cut its free cash flow generation estimate for the full-year as a result of a change in the way it buys land for developments.

The company now expects a 2011 negative free cash flow (FCF) generation of 800 million pesos ($59.48 million), down from its previous estimate of positive 500 million pesos, management told analysts on a conference call.

Urbi will now use more cash than previously projected as it replaces land that could take many years to start developing with other areas ready to be used to build low-income vertical housing, Credit Suisse said in a report.

Shares took a hit from the weaker view. Urbi traded 6.75 percent lower at 20.18 pesos.

Earlier on Tuesday, Urbi said third-quarter net profit rose more than 70 percent from a year ago.

The company confirmed its full-year revenue growth forecast of between 12 and 14 percent. ($1 = 13.45 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento in Mexico City, editing by Matthew Lewis)