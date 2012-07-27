版本:
Mexican homebuilder Urbi posts second-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican homebuilder Urbi on Friday posted a second-quarter loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million) compared to a profit in the same quarter a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2011, the company posted a 658.6 million peso net profit.

Urbi said revenue in the April to June period was 3.9 billion pesos, nearly flat from the same quarter a year earlier.

