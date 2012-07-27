UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilder Urbi posts second-quarter loss

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican homebuilder Urbi turned unprofitable in the second quarter, posting a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt.
The company reported net profits in the last four quarters, including 658.6 million pesos in the 2011 second quarter.
Urbi said it would have had a net profit in the April-to-June period if not for the peso's volatility and derivatives bets.
The company expects to gradually return to growth by the second half of 2013, Urbi said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue was 3.9 billion pesos, nearly unchanged from the year-ago period, it said.
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star