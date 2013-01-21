UPDATE 2-Areva, Toshiba eye nuclear fuel producer Urenco-sources

* UK govt, German utilities keen to sell; Dutch on the fence
By Karolin Schaps and Christoph Steitz
LONDON/BERLIN, Jan 21 France's Areva
and Japan's Toshiba Corp are considering bids for
nuclear fuel producer Urenco, but British, German and Dutch
authorities disagree over what to do with the ultra-secret firm,
industry sources said.
Britain is keen to sell its 33 percent stake, and German
utilities RWE and E.ON are talking to
potential buyers over their combined 33 percent, but the Dutch
government is not considering a sale.
Analysts estimate that the Buckinghamshire, UK-based uranium
enrichment firm is worth 2.5 billion to 3.6 billion euros, but
some of the sellers are hoping for as much as 12 billion euros.
Both Areva and Toshiba, which owns U.S. reactor vendor
Westinghouse, declined to comment.
Any transaction would require an agreement between the three
governments due to the firm's unique corporate structure. It was
set up by the 1971 Treaty of Almelo, which governs technology
transfers and the company's ownership.
An industry source close to the situation said that there
has been a lot of discussion among Urenco shareholders, but
given their different motivations and the complications of the
treaty, it is very well possible that nothing will happen this
year.
A spokesman for the UK's Department for Business, Innovation
and Skills said on Monday that Britain was considering a sale of
its Urenco stake and that the government was discussing its
options with Urenco's other shareholders but that no formal
position had been taken yet.
He declined to comment on indications of interest the
government had received from any bidders.
A spokeswoman for the Dutch ministry for economic affairs
said that German utilities RWE and E.ON are
seeking to sell their Urenco stakes and are talking to potential
buyers but added that the Dutch government is not considering a
sale of its 33 percent stake.
E.ON and RWE declined to comment.
STRONG INTEREST
Despite the apparent disagreement between shareholders,
several sources said there was already strong interest in
Urenco.
Urenco, which had 2011 sales of 1.3 billion euros and net
income of 359 million, is the second-largest of four major
nuclear fuel producers, behind Russia's Tenex but ahead of U.S.
firm USEC Inc and Areva, according to World Nuclear
Association data.
French nuclear reactor builder Areva is keen to buy into
Urenco and has appointed Nomura to advise it, an industry source
close to the deal said.
The source said that Areva had expressed an interest but not
yet made a bid or any substantive approach, given that the
process has not formally opened.
Areva already has a joint venture with Urenco and uses its
uranium centrifuge technology at its new Georges Besse II plant
in Tricastin, southern France. The French company has closed an
older plant, which used the gaseous diffusion technology to
enrich uranium and which previously supplied a quarter of the
world's reactors with fuel.
A stake in Urenco would give Areva greater control over the
centrifuge technology and wider market access.
Toshiba is also weighing a bid for Urenco, according to the
Sunday Times.
A stake in Urenco would have a powerful logic for Toshiba,
and could push it to pay top dollar, sector specialists said.
Unlike Areva, which is a one-stop shop for reactors, nuclear
fuel and waste recycling services, Westinghouse focuses mainly
on reactors, and that weakens its hand in public tenders, in
which provision of fuel is an advantage.
"Westinghouse absolutely wants to be able to provide
services across the entire nuclear cycle," a French nuclear
industry veteran said.
A financial markets source close to the discussions said
that private equity houses KKR and CVC were also
interested in striking a deal for Urenco.