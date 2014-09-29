Russian Energy Ministry says govt to support projects with foreign capital - news agency

MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's Energy Ministry said on
Monday the government was ready to support projects with foreign
investment, Interfax news agency reported.
It added that the government would support oil exploration
at the Kara Sea offshore Arctic field, where Russian state
energy company Rosneft was working alongside U.S. oil
giant ExxonMobil.
Earlier, Russian newspaper Kommersant said ExxonMobil
was suspending cooperation at the field due to Western
sanctions over Ukraine.
