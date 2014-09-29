版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 17:24 BJT

Russian Energy Ministry says govt to support projects with foreign capital - news agency

MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Monday the government was ready to support projects with foreign investment, Interfax news agency reported.

It added that the government would support oil exploration at the Kara Sea offshore Arctic field, where Russian state energy company Rosneft was working alongside U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil.

Earlier, Russian newspaper Kommersant said ExxonMobil was suspending cooperation at the field due to Western sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐