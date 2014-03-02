Russian servicemen confiscate weapons in Crimea region - Interfax

KIEV, March 2 Russian military servicemen have
taken weapons from a radar base and naval training facility in
Ukraine's Crimea region and urged personnel to side with the
peninsula's "legitimate" leaders, Interfax news agency said on
Sunday.
It quoted a Ukrainian Defence Ministry source as saying the
Russian servicemen had taken pistols, rifles and ammunition
cartridges from the radar post near in the town of Sudak and
taken them away by car.
Another group of Russian military had also removed weapons
from a Ukrainian navy training centre in the port city of
Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea Fleet also has a base.
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)