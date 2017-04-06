URS Federal Services wins $3.6 bln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 6 URS Federal Services Inc has
been awarded an estimated $3.6 billion
indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity U.S. defense contract
for remotely piloted aircraft services, the Pentagon said on
Thursday.
Leidos, AASKI Technologies Inc and Textron
unit AAI Corp will share in a $900 million firm-fixed-price
contract for technical services and field support in support of
Product Office Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the Pentagon
said in a statement.
Hologic Inc has been awarded a maximum $721 million
firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity
contract for radiology systems, accessories and training, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)