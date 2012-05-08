版本:
URS profit climbs as government business grows

May 8 Engineering company URS Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by its government services business.

The company reported first-quarter profit of $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, versus $62.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year before.

